XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/09/2019 - 16:51 BST

Tanguy Ndombele Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Olympiacos Confirmed

 




Fixture: Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have announced their side and substitutes to lock horns with Greek giants Olympiacos in an away Champions League game this evening.  

Mauricio Pochettino saw his side make hard work of emerging from the group stage last term, only to then go on and reach the final at the Wanda Metropolitano. 
 

 



Spurs have been placed in Group B of the competition, along with Red Star Belgrade, Bayern Munich and Olympiacos.

The Premier League side travelled to Greece without defenders Danny Rose and Serge Aurier, while Ryan Sessegnon also missed out. Giovani Lo Celso remains out with a hip injury.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tonight’s theatre. #UCL #COYS

A post shared by Tottenham Hotspur (@spursofficial) on


Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he opts to go with Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Harry Winks plays, as does Tanguy Ndombele, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.



If the Argentine needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Olympiacos

Lloris (c), Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen, Alli, Lucas, Kane

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Dier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Lamela, Son
 