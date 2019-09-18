Tanguy Ndombele Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Olympiacos Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have announced their side and substitutes to lock horns with Greek giants Olympiacos in an away Champions League game this evening.



Mauricio Pochettino saw his side make hard work of emerging from the group stage last term, only to then go on and reach the final at the Wanda Metropolitano.













Spurs have been placed in Group B of the competition, along with Red Star Belgrade, Bayern Munich and Olympiacos.



The Premier League side travelled to Greece without defenders Danny Rose and Serge Aurier, while Ryan Sessegnon also missed out. Giovani Lo Celso remains out with a hip injury.





Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he opts to go with Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Harry Winks plays, as does Tanguy Ndombele, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.







If the Argentine needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Olympiacos



Lloris (c), Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Eriksen, Alli, Lucas, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Dier, Sissoko, Wanyama, Lamela, Son

