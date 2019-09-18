Thanks Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool Manager’s Comments Please Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that he is not reading too much Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s comments about the Serie A giants being good enough to win the Champions League.



The Serie A giants scored a crucial 2-0 win over Liverpool to get their Champions League campaign off to a good start at the San Paolo.













For two seasons in a row, Liverpool have suffered defeats to Napoli in Italy, but Klopp has been insistent that Ancelotti’s current team are good enough to go all the way in the competition this year.



The Napoli boss admits that he is happy to hear praise from the Liverpool manager, who knows a thing or two about winning the Champions League.





But Ancelotti stressed that he is not getting carried away as for the moment Napoli only want to qualify from the group stage at the moment.







The Italian told Sky Italia when asked about Klopp’s comments: “I don’t know, I didn’t see him again after the game.



“I thank him for what he said, he knows something about football but for now we are just thinking of getting through the first round.





“We have started with a win, last season we started with a draw.”



In the other Group E game on Tuesday night, Salzburg beat Genk 6-2 at home, but Liverpool and Napoli remain favourites to progress.

