The Win Over Liverpool Shows This, Exclaims Napoli Star

Napoli striker Fernando Llorente believes his side's 2-0 win over Liverpool on Tuesday night showed that the Serie A giants are good enough to compete with the best in Europe.



A Dries Mertens penalty in the 82nd minute and Llorente strike in stoppage time earned Napoli a win and a crucial three points in their opening group game against Liverpool.













Liverpool suffered another bad trip to the San Paolo as they were beaten by Napoli last season as well in Italy in the Champions League group stage.



But Llorente feels the win was important as it proved that Napoli are good enough to take on the best teams in Europe and beat them as well.





He stressed that Napoli can go places in the competition if they continue to improve over the course of the season.







“It is nice to play like that against a team such as Liverpool”, the striker told Sky Italia.



“I am very happy because we have shown that we are on the same level as the great teams.





“If we improve and try to go through these games we can do beautiful things.”



Llorente marked his Champions League debut for Napoli with a goal and he is delighted to get off to a good start at his new club.



“It was something incredible to score here.



“I didn’t imagine starting here with an assist and a goal. I am very happy to help the team in this way.”



Llorente was part of the Tottenham side that lost the Champions League final against Liverpool last season.

