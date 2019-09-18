These Three Had Cigars Out Against Valencia – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin believes the back three of Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen all had cigars out on Tuesday night, so comfortable were they, despite the Blues suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia.



Rodrigo scored late in the 72nd minute to earn the lead for Valencia at Stamford Bridge and Los Che then held on to make sure they took three points from their trip to west London.













Chelsea had the better chances and even missed a penalty late on, which could have allowed them to earn at least a point from the Champions League group stage encounter.



Lampard’s side have attracted criticism for their flaky defensive performances, but Nevin feels none of that was on display on Tuesday night when Tomori, Zouma and Christensen looked solid.





He pointed out that Valencia struggled to even lay a finger on the Chelsea defence during the first half and Chelsea were under no pressure because of their solidity at the back.







Nevin said on Chelsea TV after the match: “I said, back three, they've not played much together, how are they going to cope.



“Honestly, they had a bunch of cigars out between them.





“It was so easy for them: Tomori, Zouma, [and] Christensen.



“You almost didn't mention Christensen's name in the first half because they had it so sorted.



“We were under no pressure, they were getting no shots on target and we were dominating.”



The goal for Valencia came when Zouma was taken off in favour of Olivier Giroud as Chelsea boss Frank Lampard urged the Blues to chase a winner.

