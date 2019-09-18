They Changed Their Formation – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Wary of Rennes Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon is wary of the threat posed by the Bhoys' Europa League group stage opponents Rennes and believes the pre-season game played out between the two clubs is not relevant.



Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are set to take on French Ligue 1 club Rennes at Roazhon Park in their first Europa League group stage match on Thursday.













However, it will not be the first time the two sides are facing off this year, having played out a 0-0 draw in Glasgow in a pre-season friendly during the summer.



Celtic manager Lennon does not believe the pre-season match will stand them in good stead when they face Les Rennais this week as the French side have changed their formation since their meeting in July.





The Northern Irishman is aware of the excellent start Rennes have had to their campaign, sitting second in Ligue 1 with 10 points, and is looking forward to the match that he believes will be a big test for his side.







"Not really, [the pre-season game is not relevant]", Lennon told Celtic TV.



"They played a back four in the pre-season game but at the start of the season, in Ligue 1, [they played] with three at the back.





"They're playing 3-5-2. So they sort of changed the formation.



"They've had an excellent start to the season. You know, they beat PSG a few weeks ago.



"[Their game against Brest] resulted [in] a draw at the weekend but looking at their performances, they're a very good side. Very good side.



"They won the cup last year and have obviously built on that. So the team have a lot of confidence and good energy."



Celtic will be looking to make sure they avoid defeat when they open their Europa League campaign at Rennes.

