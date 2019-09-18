XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/09/2019 - 21:06 BST

This Was Approach – RB Leipzig Sporting Director On How Liverpool Linked Timo Werner Signed New Deal

 




RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has indicated that the club had to make sure they did not push Liverpool linked Timo Werner too hard during negotiations for a new contract.

The striker signed a new four-year contract with the Bundesliga outfit last month after a tense period of negotiations when it looked he could leave the club in the summer.  


 



Bayern Munich had an agreement in place with his agent to sign him, but they could not agree a deal with RB Leipzig, who were not keen to lose him for a low fee despite his contract situation.

Werner was also repeatedly linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, but he then opted to put pen to paper to a new deal at his current club. 
 


Krosche feels it was important that the club did not put too much pressure on the striker to sign a new contract as he believes it was finally up to the player to make up his mind.



“I was aware of the consequences of his decision”, the RB Leipzig deal-maker told German magazine Sport Bild.

“So it was important for me to especially send him a signal: boy make up your mind and when you are ready, we will be there.
 


“That has paid off.”

A move away from RB Leipzig next summer is not completely off the agenda for Werner, who has a release clause in the new deal.   
 