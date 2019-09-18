We Didn’t Respect Plan – Mauricio Pochettino Disappointed As Tottenham Draw In Greece

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has admitted to being hugely disappointed with Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw in Greece with Olympiacos and feels his players did not respect the plan.



Tottenham took the lead in Greece with 26 minutes on the clock after Harry Kane was brought down inside the box and then stepped up to clip the resultant penalty into the back of the net.













Just four minutes later and it was 2-0 to the visitors, Lucas Moura being fed the ball by Ben Davies and then creating the room to shoot from around the edge of the penalty box, guding his effort past Jose Sa in the Olympiacos goal.



The hosts pulled a crucial goal back just before the break though, with Daniel Podence playing a one-two with Mathieu Valbuena and beating Hugo Lloris with a low shot.



Olympiacos were then awarded a penalty with 52 minutes on the clock as Jan Vertonghen was judged to have fouled Valbuena.







The Frenchman then stepped up and scored from the penalty spot, making it 2-2 on the night.



2-2 was how it ended, meaning Tottenham take home just a point to north London, having thrown away a two-goal lead.



Pochettino makes no bones about the fact that the draw disappoints him and he believes his players did not follow the plan set down.



"I feel very disappointed. To be honest, first half I wasn’t happy with our performance", he told his post-match press conference.



"From the beginning we had a plan. We didn’t respect the plan. I told the players at half-time.



"We scored two goals but if you only analyse the performance it wasn’t great.



"We conceded a lot of chances to them and the first goal was so painful.



"We didn’t translate that type of aggression these type of games demand", Pochettino added.



The Spurs boss insists though he was not surprised by the quality that Olympiacos brought to the table.



"It didn’t surprise me the quality that Olympiacos had. This is one of the toughest competitions in the world. They deserve big credit and played so well", he added.

