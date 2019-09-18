We’ve Got Players Who Can Step In For Mason Mount, Chelsea Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is confident that Blues midfielder Mason Mount being sidelined with injury will not affect the Blues too much as they have good players to step in for him.



Frank Lampard's men began their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Spanish club Valencia at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.













Ross Barkley had the opportunity to equalise for Frank Lampard's team in the 87th minute of the game with a penalty, but missed the target.



However, what left most of Chelsea's fanbase disappointed was young midfielder Mount, who has been their key player this season, going off injured in the 15th minute of the game with an ankle injury.





Chelsea centre-back Christensen is hopeful that the 20-year-old's injury is not serious but believes the club have quality players to step in during his absence.







"Mason has been very important for us", Christensen told the club's official site.



"He is great for us in our build-up and he is dangerous in front of goal so obviously he was a big loss, but then we have great players to come on so it should not hurt us too much.





"Hopefully he is not too bad as he is an important player."



Chelsea host Premier League table-toppers Liverpool, who also lost their Champions League opener against Napoli, at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and will be hoping that Mount is passed fit for the game.

