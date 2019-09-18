With Chelsea Right Now, I Fully Expect A Liverpool Win – Former Red

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer fully expects the Reds to beat Chelsea this coming weekend as he feels the Blues are significantly weaker than past sides that have gone up against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.



Having won each of their five Premier League games so far, Liverpool are to set to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday with a 100 per cent league record.













Chelsea, who lost star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer, currently sit sixth in the league with eight points after Frank Lampard led them to two wins in their first five league matches.



Ex-Liverpool midfielder McAteer feels Chelsea are not in the best state and wants the Reds to take advantage of it on Sunday.





While the former midfielder believes Chelsea will improve over time, he is confident that Liverpool can take the three points from Stamford Bridge and believes it will be disappointing if they do not.







"Two, three seasons ago, Eden Hazard in there, settled team, big manager, big players at the football club, it was always a tough test", McAteer said on LFC TV following Liverpool's loss at Napoli.



"You are going there now and I probably expect Liverpool to win.





"I'd be confident of Liverpool taking all three points there.



"It's not one of those games…I'd be disappointed if we didn't, given the situation they are in.



"Obviously they will get stronger, with the finances they've got and once the ban is lifted, but at this moment in time it is an ideal opportunity to go to Chelsea and take three points."



Liverpool emerged victorious when they locked horns with Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup last month after Adrian saved Tammy Abraham's decisive penalty in the shootout and will be hoping for the same outcome this weekend.

