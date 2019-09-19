Anderlecht Monitoring Former Leeds Star Kemar Roofe Following Full Training Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has returned to training with Anderlecht and the club are now monitoring how his body reacts as they ponder whether to include him in their matchday squad for the weekend.



Leeds decided to cash in on the striker this summer and allowed him to join the Belgian giants during the transfer window.













They brought in Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal and the young striker has already made his mark for Leeds this season, scoring four goals in all competitions.



But Roofe is yet to feature for his new team this season and has been dealing with a persistent ankle problem since joining the club in the summer.





However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the striker is closing in on an Anderlecht debut and has returned to full training.







Anderlecht are closely monitoring how Roofe's body reacts to having returned to full training as they ponder whether to include him in the matchday squad for Sunday's meeting with Club Brugge.



Vincent Kompany's side have made a poor start to the season and are languishing in 13th in the league table after winning just one of their seven games.





The Belgian side will be desperate for Roofe to start to make an impact and repay the fee they forked out to sign him from Leeds.

