06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/09/2019 - 14:46 BST

Beating Leeds United Would Be Incredible, Admits Former Derby County Star

 




Former Derby County star Shane Nicholson is hoping that the Rams put up a solid performance against Leeds United this weekend and feels a win would be incredible for Phillip Cocu's side.

Last season's Championship playoff finalists Derby have had a poor start to the season, winning just one of their seven league games so far.  


 



The Rams, who currently sit 19th in the league, began their campaign with a victory against newly relegated side Huddersfield Town, but have not won a game since.

With a trip to Leeds set for this Saturday, ex-Derby left-back Nicholson thinks a win would be an incredible feat for the Rams.
 


Nicolson however believes that simply avoiding defeat at Elland Road would be a superb achievement given how Leeds are performing.



"I'm looking for a solid performance", Nicholson said on Rams TV.

"A win, at this stage of the season would be fantastic.
 


"To go to Elland Road and win given the start that we've had would be incredible.

"It could be a kick-start for us, but to just go there and get something out of the game would be a massive, massive achievement."

Leeds currently sit on top of the league with 16 points, having won five of their seven games, and Derby will start as underdogs in the Championship meeting.  
 