Celtic Just Look Like They’ve Got Better Players Than Rennes – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland winger Neil McCann believes that Celtic showed they have better players than Rennes during their 1-1 draw with the French side in the Europa League.



Celtic were expected to face a big test in France against Rennes this evening as they locked horns with a side sitting second in the French top flight.













Rennes did take the lead in the first half from the penalty spot after Kristoffer Ajer fouled Mbaye Niang, who stepped up to open the scoring.



Celtic though fought back and had a strong shout for a penalty turned down, before being awarded one and converting through Ryan Christie.



Although Celtic ended the game with ten men following Vakoun Bayo's sending off, they have headed back to Scotland in good heart and with a point.







Much was expected from Rennes, but McCann admits that he feels, having seen the match unfold, that Celtic have better players than the Ligue 1 outfit.



He said on BBC Radio Scotland: "As much as we were saying Rennes are a good side, I wasn't impressed with them tonight at all.



"They were poor in possession. They tried to play from the back and were sloppy. They gave it away a lot and didn't really threaten Celtic.



"Celtic look like they had better footballers on the pitch."



The group's other game saw Cluj record a shock 2-1 win over Italian giants Lazio in Romania, and the Romanian outfit are due to head to Celtic Park for their next group stage game.

