Chelsea Right Club – Callum Hudson-Odoi Signs New Contract

Chelsea have confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new contract at the club.



The winger, who was into the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge, has agreed to put pen to paper to a contract to extend his stay at Chelsea until the summer of 2024.













Hudson-Odoi has delighted at committing his future to Chelsea and is sure he is set to continue his career at the right club.



The wide-man caught the eye with his performances for Chelsea last term, although finding it difficult to convince now former manager Maurizio Sarri to hand him starts, and is highly rated at Stamford Bridge.

A new five-year deal for @Calteck10! 🖐 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 19, 2019



Hudson-Odoi told his club's official site: "It’s an amazing feeling.







"It’s been a long wait but it’s done now and I’m really happy about that. I’ve been a Chelsea player since I was eight and this is the right club for me to be at.



"I want to lift as many trophies as possible, win as many games as possible and contribute to as many goals as I can as well.



"As a team, we just want to work hard to achieve the best results we can. I’m delighted everything has been agreed and now I’m just looking forward to properly getting back."



The wide-man is yet to feature for Chelsea under new manager Frank Lampard as he works his way back from injury, but will be keen to get going under the Blues legend.



Chelsea rejected approaches from German giants Bayern Munich for Hudson-Odoi in the January transfer window and the winger had been keen to move to the Allianz Arena.



He has now decided his future lies at Chelsea.

