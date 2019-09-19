XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/09/2019 - 12:59 BST

Chelsea Set To Offer New Contract To Young Talent

 




Chelsea are planning to offer a new contract to defender Fikayo Tomori soon to secure his long term future at Stamford Bridge.

Tomori has started the last three games for Chelsea in all competitions and is expected to be a major part of their defence this season.  


 



The defender was due to be loaned out in the summer again after his impressive spell at Derby County last season, with Everton interested, but Chelsea’s plans changed after David Luiz left.

The 21-year-old’s impressive early-season performances have prompted the Blues to act and look to secure his long term future at Chelsea.
 


And according to The Athletic, Chelsea are now poised to offer an improved long-term contract to the young defender and reward his development.



Tomori’s current deal still has two years left to run, but Chelsea are keen to make sure that the defender is rewarded for his performances.

The Blues are also aware that they cannot afford to let the youngster enter the final year of his contract next summer.
 


Therefore, the club are soon expected to open talks over a new contract with his representatives.   
 