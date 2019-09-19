Claim Made Over Brighton Loan Star’s Dressing Room Status Prior To Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion are losing no sleep over Florin Andone's comments about not wanting to return to the club in January, while it has been claimed the Romanian was not popular in the Seagulls' dressing room.



Andone made the move to Brighton last summer from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna and put pen to paper to a five-year deal at the club.













The Romania international struggled to make an impact in the Premier League however and Brighton agreed to let him move on loan to Galatasaray on European transfer deadline day earlier this month.



Galatasaray paid Brighton a loan fee of £625,000 to take Andone to Turkey, while they have also picked up the tab for his £45,000 per week wage packet.



Brighton could recall Andone in January, but the striker has insisted he does not want to go back to the club and wants to instead stay in Turkey at Galatasaray.







The Seagulls are losing no sleep over Andone's comments, according to The Athletic, and believe the terms of the deal are financially in their favour.



It has also been claimed by the same publication that Andone was not a popular figure in the Brighton dressing room.



Andone is now bidding to strike up an understanding with another new summer recruit at Galatasaray in the shape of 33-year-old Radamel Falcao.

