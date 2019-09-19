Derby Have Manager With Prestige But Forget Last Season – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that his players must not dwell on their defeat to Derby County in last season’s playoff semi-finals ahead of meeting them again this weekend, while also tipping his hat to new Rams boss Phillip Cocu.



The Yorkshire giants suffered heartbreak in the playoff semi-finals when Derby fought back from behind to beat Leeds in the second leg at Elland Road to reach the final.













While Aston Villa beat Derby at Wembley to win promotion, the Leeds players and supporters were left to ponder on what could have been following an exhilarating first season under Bielsa.



Leeds will meet their playoff nemesis Derby on Saturday at Elland Road to resume the hostilities, but Bielsa stressed that his players would do well to forget the defeat before taking to the pitch this weekend.





Bielsa said in a press conference: “I don’t link the match on Saturday with those of last season.







“I know what happens on Saturday doesn’t modify what’s happened in the past.



“So I think that for the team it’s best to think this way.”





Derby moved to appoint Cocu as their new boss following the summer exit of Lampard.



And Bielsa believes the Rams have a manager who can make them play good football in the coming weeks and months.



“Cocu is a manager with a lot of prestige.



“As every Dutch manager, he has a link with the ball possession and to creative, dynamic play.”

