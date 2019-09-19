XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/09/2019 - 10:58 BST

Everton Held Talks With Chelsea For 21-Year-Old But This Scuppered Move

 




Everton were in advanced negotiations with Chelsea for defender Fikayo Tomori in the summer before David Luiz left the Blues for Arsenal.

The Canadian-born player has started the last three games in all competitions for Chelsea and is likely to be part of their starting eleven going forward.  


 



The centre-back impressed during his loan spell at Derby last season under Frank Lampard and the current Chelsea boss is a huge fan of the player.

But the defender was due to be loaned out again in the summer for further first-team experience and was expected to join a Premier League club.
 


And according to The Athletic, Everton were the club who were in advanced negotiations with Chelsea to sign Tomori in the summer.



The Toffees wanted Kurt Zouma, but Chelsea made it clear that they were not interested in selling the Frenchman.

Everton turned their attention towards signing Tomori, but Chelsea’s plans changed once Luiz was allowed to move to Arsenal.
 


Chelsea decided against letting Tomori go and the England Under-21 defender is now playing regularly at Chelsea.   
 