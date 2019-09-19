Everton Held Talks With Chelsea For 21-Year-Old But This Scuppered Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton were in advanced negotiations with Chelsea for defender Fikayo Tomori in the summer before David Luiz left the Blues for Arsenal.



The Canadian-born player has started the last three games in all competitions for Chelsea and is likely to be part of their starting eleven going forward.













The centre-back impressed during his loan spell at Derby last season under Frank Lampard and the current Chelsea boss is a huge fan of the player.



But the defender was due to be loaned out again in the summer for further first-team experience and was expected to join a Premier League club.





And according to The Athletic, Everton were the club who were in advanced negotiations with Chelsea to sign Tomori in the summer.







The Toffees wanted Kurt Zouma, but Chelsea made it clear that they were not interested in selling the Frenchman.



Everton turned their attention towards signing Tomori, but Chelsea’s plans changed once Luiz was allowed to move to Arsenal.





Chelsea decided against letting Tomori go and the England Under-21 defender is now playing regularly at Chelsea.

