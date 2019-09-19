XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/09/2019 - 11:25 BST

Fans Were Mocking Us – Aston Villa Star On Last League Visit To Arsenal

 




Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has conceded that he has painful memories of the last time the Villans played in the Premier League against Arsenal.

Aston Villa were already relegated when they visited the Emirates on the final day of the Premier League season in May 2016 and suffered another defeat.  


 



Arsenal smashed the Midlands club 4-0 and the Aston Villa fans at the Emirates booed individual players and ripped apart the team for showing little fight on the final day of the campaign.

Grealish came on as a second-half substitute in that game and ahead of again visiting Arsenal this weekend, the winger has vivid memories of that late May afternoon at the Emirates.
 


He admits that it was hard for the players as the fans were completely battering them from the away section and it was tough for some of the youngsters to motivate themselves as they were already relegated.



“I hardly played in the second half of that season but I was put on to have a run-out against Arsenal”, Grealish told The Athletic.

“It was obviously a very hard day because you look into the stands and you see all the fans mocking the players.
 


“We took a spanking.

"Some of the young lads played and it was tough because when you’re already relegated, it’s hard to get motivated.”

Aston Villa have collected four points from their opening five games and are lying in 17th in the Premier League table.   
 