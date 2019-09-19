XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/09/2019 - 18:40 BST

Filip Helander Starts – Rangers Team vs Feyenoord Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Feyenoord
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Rangers have named their team and substitutes to welcome Dutch giants Feyenoord for a group stage Europa League fixture at Ibrox this evening.  

The Gers navigated several qualifying rounds to book their place in the Europa League group stage and have been placed in Group G with Feyenoord, FC Porto and Young Boys. 
 

 



Boss Steven Gerrard will be desperate for Rangers to start their group stage push with a win, but must do without Ryan Kent, who has a hamstring injury, while Jordan Jones is also out.

Gerrard picks the experienced Allan McGregor between the sticks for tonight's game, while at the back he goes with a centre-back pairing of Connor Goldson and Filip Helander. At right-back James Tavernier plays, while Borna Barisic is at left-back.
 


In midfield, Gerrard picks Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Steven Davis, while Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield support Alfredo Morelos up top.



Rangers can make changes from the bench if needed, with options available to Gerrard including Jermain Defoe and Andy King.
 


Rangers Team vs Feyenoord

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Ojo, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Aribo, King, Barker, Defoe
 