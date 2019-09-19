Filip Helander Starts – Rangers Team vs Feyenoord Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Feyenoord

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Rangers have named their team and substitutes to welcome Dutch giants Feyenoord for a group stage Europa League fixture at Ibrox this evening.



The Gers navigated several qualifying rounds to book their place in the Europa League group stage and have been placed in Group G with Feyenoord, FC Porto and Young Boys.













Boss Steven Gerrard will be desperate for Rangers to start their group stage push with a win, but must do without Ryan Kent, who has a hamstring injury, while Jordan Jones is also out.



Gerrard picks the experienced Allan McGregor between the sticks for tonight's game, while at the back he goes with a centre-back pairing of Connor Goldson and Filip Helander. At right-back James Tavernier plays, while Borna Barisic is at left-back.





In midfield, Gerrard picks Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Steven Davis, while Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield support Alfredo Morelos up top.







Rangers can make changes from the bench if needed, with options available to Gerrard including Jermain Defoe and Andy King.





Rangers Team vs Feyenoord



McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Kamara, Arfield, Ojo, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Aribo, King, Barker, Defoe

