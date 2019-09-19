He Looks A Proper Player – Celtic Star’s Display At Rennes Hailed By Former Top Flight Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has dubbed Christopher Jullien "a proper player" after Celtic drew 1-1 in France against Rennes in the Europa League.



Celtic fell behind in the first half of a hugely entertaining group stage encounter when Kristoffer Ajer brought down Mbaye Niang in the penalty area, letting the Rennes star step up and scored from the spot in the 37th minute.













However, when James Forrest was brought down in the penalty area just on the hour mark, Ryan Christie stepped up to fire Celtic level.



Celtic had had a strong appeal for a penalty turned down just minutes before they scored, when Christie was tripped.



In a fiery end to the game, Celtic saw substitute Vakoun Bayo sent off for a second yellow card offence at the death, as it ended 1-1 in France.







McManus thinks Celtic produced a hugely impressive away performance at a side that currently sit second in France's Ligue 1 and have beaten Paris Saint-Germain this season already.



The former Hibs man was also taken with Jullien's display in the heart of the Celtic defence.



He wrote on Twitter: "Thought Celtic were outstanding against a very good side in Rennes.



"Probably as good as I have seen Celtic in a while away from home in Europe.



"Looked calm and composed all night. Deserved point.



"Jullien again strolled through the game, looks a proper player.



"Bayo unlucky to see red", McManus added.



Celtic will travel back to Scotland having made a solid start to their Europa League campaign and next in the group play host to Cluj, who beat Lazio in Romania 2-1.

