He Was Unplayable – Steven Gerrard Hails Rangers Star’s Display In Win Over Feyenoord

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard believes that Alfredo Morelos was "unplayable" at times during Rangers' 1-0 Europa League win over Feyenoord at Ibrox.



It was an emotional occasion at Ibrox following the passing of Fernando Ricksen, with Rangers fans holding a minute's silence before the match and then a minute's applause in the second minute.













James Tavernier missed an early penalty, but nerves were settled in the 23rd minute when on-loan winger Sheyi Ojo unleashed an unstoppable strike which rippled the back of the net.



Rangers needed to call upon goalkeeper Allan McGregor to make several key saves as they saw out the victory which sealed three group stage points.



Gerrard was quick to salute his players and believes it was their will to win, against a more experienced Feyenoord side, that got them over the line.







"They have some young players. Jaap Stam hasn't been in there for too long, but player-for-player they'll have more experience than us", Gerrard said on BT Sport.



"But tonight we had more will to win. I thought we hung in there, we defended really well, we blocked them on the inside of the pitch and I thought my two central defenders were outstanding.



"Allan became big for us at the right times, but when we won the ball back, if we had kept it better in the second half, I felt that we could have created even more against them, because they were wide open."



Gerrard was especially delighted with how Morelos performed on the night against Feyenoord and feels at times the Dutch giants simply could not handle him.



"I thought Alfredo was unplayable at times. He was outstanding."



Rangers are next in action in the group away in Switzerland against Young Boys, who lost their opener 2-1 at FC Porto.

