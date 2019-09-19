He’s Looking Lost – Tony Cascarino On Tottenham Star Not Affecting Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Tony Cascarino has warned that Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has just stopped affecting games and believes his place in the England team could come under threat soon.



The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has had an underwhelming start to the season and has struggled to stamp his authority on games.













Alli looked ineffective against on Wednesday night when Tottenham allowed Olympiacos to come from two goals down to earn a point in their Champions League opener, in a 2-2 draw.



Tottenham had time to earn a win in the second half, but they showed very little attacking impetus and Cascarino admits that Alli again looked very flat in Greece.





The former striker admits that injuries have impacted the midfielder’s development but insisted that he needs to pick up his game as soon as possible.







He feels Alli’s place in the England team could come under serious threat as there are a number of emerging young talents who are doing better than him at the moment.



Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times: “Dele Alli is 23 and at a crossroads in his career for club and country.





“His performance for Tottenham against Olympiacos was flat last night and generally he looks a bit lost.



“Yes, he has been very unlucky with injuries, which have obviously held him back a bit, but he is a long way from producing the kind of fantastic displays we were seeing two or three years ago.



“He is just not affecting games that much.



“On the international scene, he is at risk of being overtaken by the many young, English attacking midfielders who have arrived on the scene recently.”



Alli is yet to register a goal or an assist this season and his form has come under the scanner.

