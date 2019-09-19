I Don’t Get Nervous Before Games, Chelsea Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed that he is not prone to being nervous ahead of games but admits that when big matches come there is more tension in the air.



The 24-year-old Spaniard became the most expensive goalkeeper in football history after Premier League club Chelsea paid a £71.6m fee to acquire him from La Liga side Athletic Bilbao last summer.













While being at a top club like Chelsea along with the big price tag could derail some goalkeepers, Kepa is confident that he is not prone to losing his head.



The Spanish international explained that he has a relaxed approach to playing football and standing between the sticks as it is what he enjoys doing.





While Kepa is positive that he does not feel nervous or anxious before games, he has conceded that tension and adrenaline rush are a commonality ahead of big games.







"I’m not really a person that is prone to anxiety, or feeling nervous", Kepa told Chelsea's official magazine.



"I generally don’t feel that way before a game. What I always think is, at the end of the day, it’s football – that’s what it is – and football is what we do, it’s what we like, and it’s what we enjoy.





"Of course, when there are really important games there is a bit more tension, a bit more adrenaline, but I wouldn’t call it nervousness."



Although Chelsea have displayed free-flowing attacking football under Frank Lampard this season, the Blues are yet to keep a clean sheet, conceding two goals per game on average.

