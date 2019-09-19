XRegister
06 October 2018

19/09/2019 - 12:17 BST

I Learned High Standards At Leeds United, Championship Club Boss Admits

 




Jonathan Woodgate has revealed that his grounding at Leeds United helped him to learn about the importance of maintaining high standards off the pitch as well as on it.

Woodgate came through the ranks at Leeds and clocked 126 appearances for the Yorkshire giants before leaving the club for Newcastle United in 2013.  


 



He went on to play for Real Madrid, Middlesbrough, and Tottenham and returned to the Riverside Stadium in 2012 as a player before becoming manager at Boro this summer.

Woodgate admits that growing up with some top players at Leeds, the standards were very high and the senior stars never allowed them to slack.
 


The former defender also stressed the importance of the kind of life a player and manager leads off the pitch as well and admits at Leeds, he learned the importance of not the standards dip, even off the pitch.



He admits that even the smallest of details is important as it could go on to make a major difference to a player's performance on the pitch.

Speaking to The Athletic, Woodgate said: “When I came through at Leeds United, I had senior players like David Batty, Nigel Martyn, [and] Dave Wetherall around.
 


“They wouldn’t let your standards dip. My youth team coaches were the same.

“At 16, I was in accommodation in Wetherby with Pete Gunby and his wife.

"He’d check on you at 9 am every morning on the button and if the beds weren’t made, if you weren’t stood in your room like a soldier, he’d go mad.

“It’s things like that.

"If your standards are good off the pitch, you’ll be miles better on it because if you get the smallest detail wrong, it’ll fall down.

"Like a pack of dominoes — one goes and they all go.”

Woodgate was part of the Leeds side that played in the Champions League semi-final in the early noughties.   
 