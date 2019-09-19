XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/09/2019 - 13:22 BST

I Want To Get To Work – Lewis Holtby Delights At Blackburn Move

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lewis Holtby has expressed his delight at joining Championship club Blackburn Rovers and is glad to have returned to England.

Blackburn have confirmed the free transfer signing of the 29-year-old German, who was without a club after leaving Hamburg at the end of last season.  


 



Holtby decided to return to England and penned a two-year deal with the Lancashire-based club after weighing his options, that included offers from a number of clubs.

The attacking midfielder is delighted to have returned to England, having played in the country for Fulham and Tottenham.
 


Holtby is happy to have signed for a club with a remarkable history and positive that his time with Rovers will be a success.



"I'm very, very happy", Holtby told the club's in-house media.

"I just can't wait to be back on the field. It's like turning [back] time again, coming back to England.
 


"I've got a good feeling that this could link very well and the values of the club and mine, they seem to cope really good together.

"At this moment right now, coming back to England, playing for a very historical club like Blackburn Rovers is fantastic.

"So I'm over the moon, I'm happy and now I just have to get to work."

The 29-year-old scored four goals and provided five assists from his 26 appearances in Germany's second division last season and will now be looking to help Blackburn achieve success.   
 