06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/09/2019 - 16:59 BST

If A Player Can’t Do This No Point In Signing Him For Rangers – Steven Gerrard

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that the ability to handle the ball under pressure in front of 50,000 fans is an important aspect the Gers look for when signing players.

The Scottish Premiership side, under the management of Gerrard, have begun their campaign in the hopes of putting an end to Celtic's eight-year reign as the league champions.  


 



In an attempt to lead the Gers to the Scottish title, the former Liverpool skipper has brought in a number of players over the last two summer transfer windows.

Now, the 39-year-old has revealed an important box that Rangers targets must tick in order to be signed by the Glasgow-based club – the ability to handle the ball under pressure.
 


The Englishman has explained that a Gers player should be comfortable with the ball at their feet even if they are being pressured or playing in front of a crowd at Ibrox, and is confident that everyone in his current squad is able to do so.



"I think a bigger aspect when we're looking for a player is can he handle the ball, can he handle the ball under pressure and can he handle the ball in front of 51,000 [fans at Ibrox]", Gerrard said on Rangers TV.

"There's no point to bringing players in here that are going to fold under that type of pressure.
 


"If they can't handle playing in the Europa League or in front of 51,000 [fans], it'd be, maybe, too big to ask from players.

"So that's what we try and do when we bring players in and I believe now the eleven, the eighteen and even players outside the squad are capable of handling the ball under pressure, which is good for us."

Rangers currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership, behind Celtic, with 12 points, having won four of their five games so far.   
 