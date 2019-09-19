I’m So Pleased With Dressing Room Atmosphere – Brighton Loanee Enjoying Stint Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Percy Tau has revealed that the pleasant atmosphere in the Club Brugge dressing room has made it easy for him to settle at the club.



The South Africa international moved to Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge on loan from Brighton this summer and has made seven appearances across all competitions so far.













Tau has scored two goals from his four league appearances, helping the club to sit in second place, having played one game fewer than table-toppers Standard Liege.



The 25-year-old centre-forward is impressed with how Club Brugge give equal importance to all the competitions they take part in, including the Champions League, in which he helped them earn qualification to the group stage.





Tau believes that people are constantly under pressure around the globe, but feels he knows how to cope.







"I am very pleased with the atmosphere in the dressing room here, it does not push you into isolation and it made my integration at the club easier", Tau told Sport/Voetbalmagazine.



"We live in a world full of pressure but the idea is to not think about that too much. I don't feel that pressure in the dressing room or around the team here.





"Every competition is important here and there is no pressure until you make one competition more important than the other or until you start thinking 'what if' – what if I fail, what if I miss that opportunity or lose the ball."



Tau remained as an unused substitute in each of Club Brugge's last two games, but will be hoping to feature in their upcoming league match against Anderlecht.

