XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/09/2019 - 11:16 BST

Imagine What Level He Could Have Been – Reading Coach On Arsenal Star And Lack of Game Time

 




Reading goalkeeping coach Jorge Baptista has lamented that Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could have been at a different level had he been playing regular football over the years.

The Argentine goalkeeper joined Arsenal as a teenager in 2010, but has featured just 14 times during his time at the club.  


 



He is the designated number 2 to Bernd Leno this season and is tipped to start against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League tonight in Germany.

Martinez spent the second half of last season at Reading becoming a regular at the Championship team and left a good impression on the Royals and their coaching staff.
 


Baptiste admits that he loved working with the Arsenal goalkeeper and believes he was easy to get along with as the Argentine is a thorough professional.



“I loved working with Emi”, Baptista told The Athletic.

“He has a lot of qualities. When you find someone who is a good professional and a good guy, it’s easy.”
 


However, the Reading goalkeeping coach admits Martinez’s journey at Arsenal has not been easy because of the lack of game time.

He feels the goalkeeper could have been a vastly different player had he been playing regular football.

“It’s difficult when you don’t play.

“He hasn’t played a lot of games for Arsenal but he improved a lot in his time with us.

“Imagine if he’d played more games in the last few years, what level could he be right now?”   
 