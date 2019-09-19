I’ve Spotted This – Chelsea Star On Different Assessment Criteria In England And Spain

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea star Kepa Arrizabalaga has explained that people in England value the number of clean sheets goalkeepers record more than the number of goals they concede.



Last summer, Premier League side Chelsea made the Spaniard the most expensive goalkeeper in world football by signing him for a £71.6m fee from La Liga club Athletic Bilbao.













In his first season at the London-based club, the 24-year-old claimed 14 clean sheets in the league, joint-third with Jordan Pickford and behind Alisson and Ederson, while conceding 39 goals – joint-third again.



With the goalkeeper currently playing his second season in England, he believes he has spotted a major difference between how fans in England and fans in Spain judge goalkeepers.





Arrizabala feels that those in England judge goalkeepers based on the clean sheets they keep while people in Spain take the number of goals conceded as the primary criterion.







"What I’ve found in this country is that great value is placed on keeping a clean sheet", Arrizabalaga told Chelsea's official magazine.



"In Spain, things are valued differently than here – they calculate how many goals you concede over the course of the whole season and judge goalkeepers on that, but in the UK they count how many clean sheets you had during the season.





"It’s very valuable for us as a team and everyone seems to appreciate that."



While Arrizabalaga kept 23 clean sheets across all competitions last term, he is yet to register one this campaign, having played seven games.

