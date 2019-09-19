Leeds United Planning Big Step Forward On Youth Development Front

Follow @insidefutbol





Yorkshire giants Leeds United are eyeing a category 1 status for their academy by the start of next season.



Leeds are already committed to spending £25m on a new training ground and are studying purchasing a new piece of land near Elland Road.













The Whites already have a blueprint for their new facility, and Leeds City Council has given them a 12-month window to conduct a survey of the site, feasibility studies, and commit to purchasing it.



But Leeds also have plans for their youth academy and are looking to upgrade the facilities with a clear goal in mind.





According to The Athletic, Leeds are looking to earn category 1 status for their academy by the start of next season.







Despite consistently producing players for the first team, Leeds are still in category 2 for academies and they are keen to join the elite by next year.



Leeds are hopeful of meeting all the criteria set by the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) by May 2020 and joining the elite club of academies.





The Whites are hopeful of starting next season with a category 1 status academy under their control.

