19/09/2019 - 12:29 BST

Manchester City Would Have Been Fun But AZ Alkmaar Right Call – Talent On Move

 




FK Bodo/Glimt winger Hakon Evjen has revealed that he rejected an opportunity to join Manchester City in favour of moving to AZ Alkmaar.

The 19-year-old Norwegian was on the radar of several top clubs in the summer and he has finally agreed to move to AZ Alkmaar in January, when the transfer window swings back open.  


 



The Dutch side have agreed to pay a fee of €2.5m to Bodo Glimt and the winger is already looking ahead to the move.

Evjen revealed that Manchester City were also interested in signing him and he admits that it was a tempting offer on his table to move to the Premier League.
 


But he conceded at this stage of his career he felt moving to the Netherlands was the right option for his development and growth as a footballer.



“It was incredible that there was interest from Manchester City”, the young winger told Norwegian daily VG.

“For me, it would have been fun, but I think the right step was to go to the Netherlands and AZ.
 


“I am very happy with the choice, although it was tempting with one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Evjen, a youth international for Norway, has scored ten goals in the top tier of Norwegian football this season.   
 