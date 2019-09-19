Moritz Bauer On Bench – Celtic Team vs Rennes Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rennes vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Celtic have announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening's Europa League clash against Rennes at Roazhon Park.



The Scottish giants, who have slipped into the Europa League after being knocked out in the Champions League qualifiers, have been placed in Group E, along with Rennes, Cluj and Lazio.













Bhoys boss Neil Lennon will be keen for his men to make sure they avoid defeat in their opener away at a Rennes side that have started the new Ligue 1 season in fine fashion and sit second.





Striker Leigh Griffiths has not made the trip to France after he picked up a thigh injury, while Mikey Johnston, Marian Shved, Daniel Arzani, Nir Bitton, Luca Connell, Jozo Simunovic and Scott Bain are still out.





Lennon chooses to go with Fraser Forster in goal, while in defence he picks Hatem Abd Elhamed, Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer and Bolo Bolingoli. Scott Brown will look to control midfield with Callum McGregor, while Ryan Christie also plays. James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi will support Odsonne Edouard.







If the Celtic manager wants to change things he can look to his bench, where options available include Moritz Bauer and Jonny Hayes.





Celtic Team vs Rennes



Forster, Elhamed, Jullien, Ajer, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Elyounoussi, Edouard



Substitutes: Gordon, Bayo, Bauer, Hayes, Morgan, Rogic, Ntcham

