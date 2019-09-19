No One Talked About Our Mentality Few Months Ago – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has brushed aside concerns about the mental fragility of his Tottenham Hotspur side, but conceded that they need to improve soon.



Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend seemed to have made a huge difference to their confidence after an underwhelming start to the season.













But questions marks over the team reared their head again on Wednesday night when they gave up a two-goal lead and earned just a point from a 2-2 draw Olympiacos in the opening group game of their Champions League campaign.



Tottenham have shown a penchant for throwing away leads and also earned only a draw in the north London derby against Arsenal after going two goals ahead at the Emirates.





However, Pochettino rubbished talk of mental fragility inside his Tottenham team and stressed that his side played a Champions League final just a few months ago.







But he conceded that they need to find solutions to their problems together and strive to improve after a less than impressive start to their season.



Asked whether his side need to improve mentally, Pochettino said in a press conference: “I don’t say that, we need to improve like we need to improve in all the aspects.





“We need to improve in this type of situation – leading against Arsenal, leading 2-0 against Olympiakos.



"We are not talking about the quality we are talking to be in this type of situation to manage it better.



“Look a few months ago we played the final of the Champions League, we were not talking about mentality because we play the final.



"We got a lot of prize because we played the final.



“To be all on the same page, we have all together to create the dynamic to watch every opponent not only our physical condition, our motivation.



“And you must be with your mentality, your will is so important, we need to work to try and improve.”



Tottenham will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

