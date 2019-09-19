XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/09/2019 - 21:13 BST

Photo: Dream Come True – Arsenal Talent Celebrates Special Night In Germany

 




Arsenal talent Bukayo Saka has saluted a special night after he played a big role in the Gunners' 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. 

Saka was one of three Arsenal academy products in the starting line-up in Germany and he turned in a superb display on the left flank, providing two assists and scoring himself.


 



The Gunner created Joe Willock's first half opener after he shrugged off the attentions of his marker to feed his team-mate.

Saka netted in the 85th minute, while he then created the goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang three minutes from time to cap off a fine display for Unai Emery's men in their Europa League group stage opener.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dream come true to score for @arsenal 😍 and to get 2 assists tops of a special night🙏🏿

A post shared by God’s Child 😇 (@bukayosaka87) on


The Arsenal talent was quick to take to social media to salute a special night for the Gunners.


 


He wrote: "Dream come true to score for Arsenal.

"And to get two assists tops off a special night."

 


Saka's goal against Eintracht Frankfurt marks his opening goal in senior football and makes sure Arsenal start their Europa League group stage campaign in fine fashion.

The Gunners' 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt is the German side's heaviest defeat in European competition at home.
 

 