Proud of Leeds United Fans, Best I’ve Ever Seen – Whites Star

Leeds United left-sided star Ezgjan Alioski has termed Whites fans the 'best' he has seen in his career and feels proud to be backed by them.



The Yorkshire-based club, who finished 13th in the Championship in the 2017/18 season, impressively finished third in the league last term and only fell at the playoff hurdle.













Although the Whites narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League after suffering an aggregate 4-3 defeat at the hands of Derby County, a big chunk of Leeds' fanbase remain positive about the side's chances of earning their way into the top tier this season.



27-year-old Alioski, who joined the club from FC Lugano in 2017, has noticed the support Leeds have been receiving from their fans, home and away.





Alioski has revealed that every Leeds player is proud of the club's fans, who he feels are the best he has seen throughout his career.







"The fans are unbelievable", Alioski told a press conference.



"Every player is happy and proud to have these fans, and they are the best I have seen in my career."





The North Macedonian is aware of the backing Leeds have been receiving when they play away from home this season and believes it is a sign that the fans want to give back to the players for their efforts.



"Normally you’re on the pitch not watching, but when you see the fans, and what they give us, you think they want to give something back", he stated.



Leeds will host Derby at Elland Road on Saturday and a win could see the Peacocks cement their place at the Championship summit.

