06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/09/2019 - 16:39 BST

Shkodran Mustafi Starts – Arsenal Team vs Eintracht Frankfurt Confirmed

 




Fixture: Eintracht Frankfurt v Arsenal
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to go up against German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in an away Europa League group stage match this evening. 

The Gunners went all the way to the Europa League final in Baku last season and boss Unai Emery will be keen for his men to start their new campaign in fine fashion.
 

 



Arsenal have been slotted into Group F, along with Eintracht Frankfurt, Standard Liege and Vitoria.


The Gunners have opted to rest both Sokratis and Mesut Ozil for the game, with Emery trusting in other options.
 


The Arsenal manager picks Emiliano Martinez between the sticks, while at the back he goes with Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac as full-backs, with Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz slotting in as centre-backs. Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka are in midfield, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is up top, supported by Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Emile Smith-Rowe.



If the Spanish tactician wants to shake things up he has a bench full of options, including Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos.
 


Arsenal Team vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Martinez, Chambers, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Saka, Willock, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang

Substitutes: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Ceballos, Nelson, Pepe, Martinelli.

 