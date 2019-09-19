XRegister
06 October 2018

19/09/2019 - 22:29 BST

That Was For Fernando – Rangers Star Dedicates Win Over Feyenoord

 




Rangers skipper James Tavernier has dedicated the Gers' 1-0 Europa League win over Feyenoord to Fernando Ricksen. 

The Rangers family have been plunged into mourning following the passing of former player Ricksen, after his brave battle with illness.


 



The Gers took on Feyenoord in the opening game of their Europa League group stage campaign at Ibrox with emotion swirling in the air.

Steven Gerrard's men missed an early penalty, with Tavernier failing to convert from the spot, but pulled ahead in the 23rd minute through Sheyi Ojo.

 


The winger, on loan from Liverpool, unleashed a thunderbolt of a shot which flew into the back of the net.


 


Rangers relied on goalkeeper Allan McGregor late on in the match, as he made several key saves and ensured three group stage points for the hosts.

Tavernier insists that the win was for Ricksen and hailed Ojo's winning goal on the night.

 


He said on BT Sport: "I'm happy that we got the win.

"It's a great strike from Sheyi, but I thought the boys dug in really well. 

"It has been a bad couple of days and obviously that's for Fernando", Tavernier added.

The other game in Group G saw Portuguese giants FC Porto beat Young Boys 2-1.
 

 