There’s No Pressure On Us At Leeds United, Former Derby County Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Derby County defender Shane Nicholson believes the pressure is not on the Rams going into Saturday’s Championship game against Leeds United at Elland Road.



Derby beat Leeds in the playoff semi-final last season to reach Wembley, where they lost the big promotion game to Aston Villa.













But things are different this season after Derby lost Frank Lampard to Chelsea and under new manager Phillip Cocu their start to the campaign has been underwhelming.



Derby are 19th in the league table after getting just one win in their opening seven Championship games and are set to face the league leaders Leeds on their home Elland Road on Saturday.





But Nicholson feels it takes the pressure off Derby going into the game as Leeds are the form team in the division and the onus will be on them.







However, he admits that Derby will have to prepare hard to deal with the intensity of Leeds’ football.



The former defender said on Rams TV: “I think we can go into the game really not under a great deal of pressure.





“They've got momentum with them and they will want to go that one step further.



“It's going to be a difficult place to go, we know that because they really create so many chances.



“They pay with a fierce intensity, so we're going to have to be on our game.”



Leeds have won four of their last five league games and are starting strongly again under Bielsa.

