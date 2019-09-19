We Are Working Hard On It – Sunderland Boss Jack Ross On Clean Sheets

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Jack Ross has promised that his side are working hard on being able to keep clean sheets this season.



The Black Cats are fourth in the League One table at the moment after winning half of their eight league games and drawing three.













Sunderland have managed to throw away winning positions in several of their clashes and their defence is yet to keep a clean sheet this season.



Ross insisted that his side are desperate to keep a clean sheet as soon as possible as they know what a difference it could make and they are working hard to tighten up at the back.





The Sunderland manager said in a press conference: “We want to keep clean sheets because we know the difference it can make in games.







“We have been punished after conceding not too much – it’s one of those things but we have just got to keep working hard at it.”



Sunderland will travel to Bolton on Saturday and they are going into the game on the back of 1-1 draw against Rotherham.





Ross stressed that Sunderland are looking to get three points and his side’s focus is totally on Saturday’s fixture despite the number of games they have played in a short period of time.



“We all want to be successful and come out of games with three points.



“We’ve had a lot of games in a short space of time and all I’m focused on is winning the next game.



“I have no complaints as to what I have available to me.”

