Whispers – Claim Made About Leeds United’s Next Kit Deal

German sportswear giants Adidas have been tipped as potentially the new kit manufacturers for Leeds United from next season.



Kappa have been the kit providers for Leeds since 2015, but their contract with the club runs out at the end of the current campaign.













Leeds, under Marcelo Bielsa, are now an attractive proposition for a number of sportswear companies and Kappa look to have fierce competition when it comes to keeping the Whites on their books.



Nothing has been finalised, but Leeds are likely to be looking closely at their options.





And according to The Athletic, there are whispers that German giants Adidas are firmly in the running to take over the kit duties at Leeds.







The German sportswear giants are providers of some of the biggest club football kits, with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus on their client list.



Leeds are sure to be hopeful of earning a considerable bump in their income from their next deal and Adidas are said to be firmly in the running.





The Whites are expected to be in a stronger negotiating position if they earn promotion to the Premier League and would be likely to earn more money.

