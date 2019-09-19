XRegister
06 October 2018

19/09/2019 - 17:03 BST

You Can See Why Leeds United Are Doing So Well – Phillip Cocu

 




Derby County boss Phillip Cocu believes that Marcelo Bielsa's style of football can be seen in Leeds United's approach to every game and that is precisely why the Whites have been doing so well.

The Whites are set to face the Rams for the first time this season, with memories of last season's playoff semi-final loss still fresh in their mind.  


 



For Cocu though, it is going to be a new experience as he took charge in the summer, after Frank Lampard left for Chelsea, though he is well aware of the quality that the veteran Argentine manager possesses.

The Derby County manager took time to insist that the Leeds United team have worked according to the manager's philosophy – showing quality on the ball and playing with high energy, which helps them in doing well..
 


“He is a manager with a lot of experience", Cocu said at a press conference.



"They have worked on his philosophy.

"They are good on the ball, play with high energy so the style of the manager can be seen in the team.

"You can see why they are doing well this season.”

Stressing the importance of the game, Cocu further added: "It’s a huge game.
 


"As a manager you will see more from these games than you will in other games.

"If two teams with a lot of history play against each other then it always makes the game special.”

With seven game already gone in the season, a nine-point gap has been created between Leeds and Derby, with last season's playoff finalists sitting just 19th in the table.  
 