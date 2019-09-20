Antwerp’s Transfer Strategy With Everton Paid Off – Kevin Mirallas

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has backed the way Royal Antwerp dealt with the Toffees to secure his signature this summer, as they landed him on a free transfer.



Mirallas had been on loan stints at Olympiacos and Fiorentina over the last 18 months and had no future at Everton this summer, despite still having a year left on his contract.













Everton were looking to let him go, but their asking price slowed down his departure and he only moved to Antwerp just before the European transfer window slammed shut.



Mirallas has revealed that Antwerp’s interest in him was not new and he also spoke with Club Brugge and Anderlecht, but they refused to meet Everton’s financial demands.





He claimed that Antwerp sporting director Luciano D'Onofrio spoke with him almost every day during the summer, as he played his transfer game to end Everton's demands for a fee and sign him on a free transfer.







Mirallas told Belgian broadcaster RTBF: “Antwerp have been following me from May.



“I also spoke to Club Brugge and Anderlecht, but Everton asked for a lot of money to buy off the final year of my contract.





“True to his nature, Luciano D'Onofrio waited until the last day for the price to fall.



“But before that, he called me every day and showed that he really wanted me to come.



“Eventually, he was able to get me on a free transfer.”



Mirallas made 186 appearances during his time at Everton, scoring 38 goals and providing 34 assists.

