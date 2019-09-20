Believe Me, He’s Come Up Trumps – Liverpool Legend On Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar has heaped praise on Reds goalkeeper Adrian and believes the Spaniard has exceeded expectations since he stepped into the spotlight at Anfield.



Following the departure of Simon Mignolet to Club Brugge in the summer, Liverpool brought in former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer as back-up for first-choice goalkeeper Alisson.













The 32-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving West Ham at the end of his contract, was on the lookout for a new club in the Spanish lower divisions when the Premier League side came calling for him.



When he penned a two-year contract with the Reds last month, he was aware that he was going to play second fiddle to Alisson but a sudden twist of fate saw the Spaniard drafted into Liverpool's goal after the Brazilian was sidelined with a knee injury.





Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Grobbelaar feels it has been a good time for Adrian with how things have unfolded for him and believes he has exceeded expectations at Anfield, while also lauding the stunning save he produced against Napoli this week.







"Listen, his birthdays came all at once", Grobbelaar said on LFC TV Later.



"He's down there in Spain looking for a third division side, and then the next minute he gets a call from Liverpool. Wow!





"He comes here, first game, Alisson gets injured and here we go – he gets found in the deep end.



"He's come up trumps. Believe me, he's come up trumps more than people realise.



"And that save the other night – unbelievable."



Adrian, who has kept just one clean sheet from seven games across all competitions for Liverpool this season, will be looking to register his second clean sheet when the Reds face Chelsea this weekend.

