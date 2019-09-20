Big Fil – Rangers Star Praises Outstanding Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack believes that summer signing Filip Helander was superb in the Gers' 1-0 Europa League win over Feyenoord on Thursday night.



Steven Gerrard's side were good value for the victory on an emotional night which saw the club salute former player Fernando Ricksen, who sadly passed away earlier this week.













Rangers missed a penalty through James Tavernier, but recovered from the blow to score the key goal when Sheyi Ojo hit a fine shot from outside the penalty area.



Gerrard started summer signing Helander at the back alongside Connor Goldson and Jack was thrilled with what he saw from the Sweden international.



He told Rangers TV: "We thought ‘just get on the front foot and put them under pressure’. I think we done that and I’m proud of the boys. We deserved the win.







"Look, it could have been more. Obviously James misses the pen and we had a few more chances.



"But we showed that when we don’t score we just have to keep it tight and I thought the boys at the back were excellent.



"Big Fil was outstanding and we move on to Sunday now. It’s s big one so we move on."



Rangers now have a Scottish Premiership test away at St Johnstone to come on Sunday, before a Scottish League Cup meeting with Livingston.



The Gers, who shelled out in the region of £3m to sign Helander from Italian side Bologna, next play in the Europa League away at Young Boys at the start of October.

