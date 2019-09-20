Chris Smalling May Have to Wait Longer For Roma Debut

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling could have to wait longer to make his Roma debut as he is still a doubt for his side’s trip to Bologna on Sunday.



The defender joined Roma on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United towards the end of last month and was an unused substitute in the Rome derby ahead of the international break.













The centre-back picked up a muscle injury during the break and missed Roma’s league game against Sassuolo and their Europa League clash against Basaksehir.



Smalling has been training away from the squad to get back to fitness, but according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, there are major uncertainties over whether he will even feature against Bologna on Sunday.





The 29-year-old is yet to get a full training session under his belt with the squad since the players returned from international break.







And with only a couple of sessions left before the game, the defender is a major doubt to feature for Roma this weekend as well.



Smalling was told in the summer that he is surplus to requirements at Manchester United and he joined Roma with a view to playing regular football.





But so far, injuries have not allowed him to take to the pitch for his new club this season.

