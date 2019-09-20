Fit Andy Carroll Is Going To Be Huge – Steve Bruce

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce believes a fit Andy Carroll's can turn out to be a massive asset for his team going forward.



Carroll rejoined Newcastle this summer on a free transfer, following his departure from West Ham United, and signed a highly incentivised one-year contract with the club.













The 30-year-old has been struggling with injuries since the end of his time at West Ham and has been recovering from an ankle injury since February this year.



The striker is now fit and ready to play football again and will be part of the Newcastle squad that will take on Brighton on Saturday.





Bruce believes there are few strikers today who can do what Carroll can do up front when he is playing.







The Newcastle manager insisted that a fit and playing Carroll will be a massive boost for Newcastle this season.



Bruce said in a press conference: “We'll know if Andy stays fit, he is a wonderful centre-forward. Bit old school if you like to say that.





“Of his type, there is nobody better in the last eight to ten years when playing.. a fit Andy Carroll is going to be huge.



“Great for us going forward”



Allan Saint-Maximin is also fit to play and set to be named in the Magpies squad against Brighton.

