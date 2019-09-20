XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/09/2019 - 13:24 BST

Former Manchester United Star Makes Prediction Over Future Europa League Selections

 




Former Manchester United striker Danny Webber has conceded that he expects to see fewer youngsters in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting eleven in the Red Devils' upcoming Europa League games.

Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Axel Tuanzebe all started against Astana on Thursday night as Manchester United scored a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.  


 



Solskjaer has talked about using youngsters in the Europa League this season and stuck to his words with his line-up against Astana.

But Webber believes the games are only going to get harder and Astana were probably the weakest team in Manchester United’s group this season.
 


With away trips to AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade waiting for them, the former Red Devil feels that Solskjaer is unlikely to field so many youngsters together in a starting eleven.



Webber said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “I think the games are going to get harder.

“With all due respect to Astana, that will be the easiest game in the group so I think there will be a little more experience in the team.
 


“I don’t think the youngsters will get as much as time as a collective.

“Maybe there will be two instead of four or five playing at the same time.”

Solskjaer is expected to revert to his best eleven on Sunday when Manchester United will take a trip to the London Stadium to take on West Ham.   
 