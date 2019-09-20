Frank Lampard’s Chelsea Are Like My Dortmund Side – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Frank Lampard’s young and exciting Chelsea side reminds him of his Borussia Dortmund team.



The Reds have won their opening five games of the season and are set to travel to London on Sunday to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a big Premier League game.













Lampard’s Chelsea have eight points from their five league games and are coming into the clash on the back of a home defeat to Valencia in the Champions League.



But Klopp has been left impressed with what he has seen from Chelsea and believes they are a young and exciting team who have not surprised him with their quality.





He revealed that the Chelsea side remind him of his young and exciting team at Dortmund.







Klopp said in a press conference: "It's not my job to talk about other managers but what I can say is they play exciting football.



“I have to look back at their Champions League game. They have played different systems and that is interesting.





“A really exciting football team. Young and really good. It's not surprising.



"It reminds me a little bit of my team at Dortmund years back.



"People always talk about how young they are, but they only play because they are that good."



Klopp insisted that Lampard is a quality manager who proved himself at Derby County last season, while also noting he is operating in tough circumstances; the Blues could sign no players in the summer.



"Lampard did an outstanding job at Derby, so I am not surprised by him at Chelsea.



“But it is a difficult league. I can see some people are not happy with some results but that is not because of him.



“He is a really good manager."

