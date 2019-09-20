XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/09/2019 - 10:41 BST

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea Are Like My Dortmund Side – Jurgen Klopp

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Frank Lampard’s young and exciting Chelsea side reminds him of his Borussia Dortmund team.

The Reds have won their opening five games of the season and are set to travel to London on Sunday to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a big Premier League game.  


 



Lampard’s Chelsea have eight points from their five league games and are coming into the clash on the back of a home defeat to Valencia in the Champions League.

But Klopp has been left impressed with what he has seen from Chelsea and believes they are a young and exciting team who have not surprised him with their quality.
 


He revealed that the Chelsea side remind him of his young and exciting team at Dortmund.



Klopp said in a press conference: "It's not my job to talk about other managers but what I can say is they play exciting football.

“I have to look back at their Champions League game. They have played different systems and that is interesting.
 


“A really exciting football team. Young and really good. It's not surprising.

"It reminds me a little bit of my team at Dortmund years back.

"People always talk about how young they are, but they only play because they are that good."

Klopp insisted that Lampard is a quality manager who proved himself at Derby County last season, while also noting he is operating in tough circumstances; the Blues could sign no players in the summer.

"Lampard did an outstanding job at Derby, so I am not surprised by him at Chelsea.

“But it is a difficult league. I can see some people are not happy with some results but that is not because of him.

“He is a really good manager."   
 