XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/09/2019 - 09:03 BST

He Doesn’t Know Which Is His Best Foot – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer On Mason Greenwood

 




Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited about the prospect of playing a part in Mason Greenwood’s development.

The 17-year-old striker has long been tipped as the next big star to come out of the Manchester United academy and has been part of the first-team squad this season.  


 



He impressed during pre-season this summer and on only in his second start on Thursday night he scored his first senior goal for the club in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Astana.

Solskjaer admits that the scoreline was a lot closer than it should have been and conceded that he was afraid that his side could pay for missing a host of chances in the second half of the Europa League game.
 


However, he was delighted with the right-footed finish Greenwood produced to score the winner.



“We are pleased that we won the match at the end”, Solskjaer told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

“It looked like a game where we could have been penalised at the end if we didn’t score with all the chances created in the first half.
 


“Had we got the goal early, it would have been a different kind of game.

“Then we got it from Mason Greenwood. It was a great finish through the legs of the 'keeper.

“I like such finishes.”

The Norwegian admits that the teenage striker is a natural finisher and a truly two-footed player.

The Manchester United boss insisted that Greenwood’s development is an exciting project for him and the club.

“It is natural for him to play football and he is a natural finisher. That is what he has been doing since he was a kid.

“Whether it is left foot or right foot, doesn’t matter. I don’t think he knows which foot he uses the best.

“He will be a great project to work on.”

It remains to be seen whether the youngster gets more opportunities to start in the Premier League in the coming weeks.   
 