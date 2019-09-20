He Doesn’t Know Which Is His Best Foot – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer On Mason Greenwood

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited about the prospect of playing a part in Mason Greenwood’s development.



The 17-year-old striker has long been tipped as the next big star to come out of the Manchester United academy and has been part of the first-team squad this season.













He impressed during pre-season this summer and on only in his second start on Thursday night he scored his first senior goal for the club in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Astana.



Solskjaer admits that the scoreline was a lot closer than it should have been and conceded that he was afraid that his side could pay for missing a host of chances in the second half of the Europa League game.





However, he was delighted with the right-footed finish Greenwood produced to score the winner.







“We are pleased that we won the match at the end”, Solskjaer told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.



“It looked like a game where we could have been penalised at the end if we didn’t score with all the chances created in the first half.





“Had we got the goal early, it would have been a different kind of game.



“Then we got it from Mason Greenwood. It was a great finish through the legs of the 'keeper.



“I like such finishes.”



The Norwegian admits that the teenage striker is a natural finisher and a truly two-footed player.



The Manchester United boss insisted that Greenwood’s development is an exciting project for him and the club.



“It is natural for him to play football and he is a natural finisher. That is what he has been doing since he was a kid.



“Whether it is left foot or right foot, doesn’t matter. I don’t think he knows which foot he uses the best.



“He will be a great project to work on.”



It remains to be seen whether the youngster gets more opportunities to start in the Premier League in the coming weeks.

