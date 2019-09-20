XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/09/2019 - 10:48 BST

I Felt My Exit Would Improve Nottingham Forest – Aitor Karanka

 




Aitor Karanka has conceded that he felt his departure from Nottingham Forest would help the club to improve and reach the Championship playoffs.

The Spaniard took charge of the club in January 2018 and Nottingham Forest were very much in the reckoning for a place in the Championship top six last season under his stewardship.  


 



But Karanka asked to be released from his contract in January this year, with Forest sitting in seventh position, four points behind the playoff places.

The Spaniard admits that he took his time to wait for the right offer after he left Middlesbrough and believed the project on offer at Nottingham Forest was tempting.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, he admits that he saw things at the club that deeply affected him and he just could not continue managing them.



He revealed that he left the club in January in order to give the next man after him the chance to sign players in January and improve Nottingham Forest.

“I signed the contract a year ago”, Karanka told Spanish daily AS.
 


“I was waiting for the right project to come around for ten months and when it arrived I took it.

“Imagine what it was to train a club such as Forest but I started to see things that affected me but it didn’t touch the squad.

“I decided to step aside because I thought the club still had time to sign players in the winter market with a new coach and get to the playoffs.

“I thought with my departure the team could improve.”

Martin O’Neill took charge of Nottingham Forest but he left the club in the summer with Sabri Lamouchi taking his place at the helm.   
 